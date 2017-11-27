A court in Denmark has increased the jail sentence of a teenage girl who had planned bomb attacks on schools.

The 17-year-old, a Muslim convert, was jailed in May for planning attacks on two schools in the Copenhagen area.

At her home, police found bomb-making ingredients and writings expressing sympathy with so-called Islamic State.

The high court extended the sentence from six years to eight after taking into account the nature of the crime and her age.

In a statement, the court said that since being jailed the girl had stabbed a teacher with a broken mirror.

The girl, who was not named, was arrested aged 15 in Kundby, near Copenhagen, in January 2016.

Her family alerted police after becoming suspicious about chemicals they had seen in the basement of their home.

Evidence indicated she had planned to attack her former primary school and a Jewish school.