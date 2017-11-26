Image copyright RTE Image caption Frances Fitzgerald was Irish minister for justice during a police whistleblower controversy

Ireland's deputy prime minister did not discuss an email regarding the O'Higgins commission of investigation with then Irish police commissioner, a government spokesperson has said.

They said Frances Fitzgerald was at an event with Noirín O'Sullivan the day after receiving the email.

A statement said there was no discussion between the two that day relating to the commission.

The email has sparked a political crisis within the Irish government.

The government is under threat after the main opposition party, Fianna Fáil, tabled a motion of no confidence in Ms Fitzgerald.

It comes as further talks between Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin aimed at resolving the political impasse that threatens the stability of the government take place on Sunday, RTÉ reports.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the situation would be resolved if Ms Fitzgerald resigned

A government spokesperson has said contact is continuing between the two parties.

The spokesperson said the taoiseach is doing everything he can to avoid an election, and hopes it will be possible to reach agreement with Mr Martin.

The no confidence motion comes over Ms Fitzgerald's handling of a police whistleblower controversy.

It threatens the confidence-and-supply arrangement in which the Fine Gael-led minority government is supported by Fianna Fáil.

It is due to be debated in the Dáil (Irish parliament) next Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar has said he would support Ms Fitzgerald and hoped that talks with Mr Martin could resolve the issue.