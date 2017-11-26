Image copyright EPA Image caption Pictures released by the fire department show the gaping hole in the dancefloor

The dancefloor of a nightclub in Tenerife has collapsed, injuring 22 people.

Clubbers fell through the floor to the basement of the Butterfly Disco Pub at about 02:30 local time (02:30 GMT) on Sunday morning.

Several people suffered broken bones, including leg fractures.

The club is in a shopping centre in Playa de las Americas, a clubbing hotspot in the south of the Spanish island popular with tourists.

Those injured are said to be from a number of different countries, including Spain, France, the UK, Belgium and Romania.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The extent of the damage can be seen when viewed from the basement

Two of those injured were seriously hurt, suffering fractures to the femur or thigh bone, reported the local government. Another nine suffered moderate injuries including broken bones, while 11 suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene after an area of the dancefloor of about 4 sq m (43 sq ft) gave way, and spent the next few hours evacuating the wounded.

"After the floor collapsed, the people who were inside fell to the basement from the height of approximately one floor," said the regional government in a statement quoted by AFP news agency.

