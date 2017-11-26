Europe

Tenerife nightclub dancefloor collapses, injuring 22

  • 26 November 2017
  • From the section Europe
A handout photo made available by Tenerife's fire department shows the collapsed floor at the Butterfly Disco Pub in Tenerife, Spain, on 26 November 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Pictures released by the fire department show the gaping hole in the dancefloor

The dancefloor of a nightclub in Tenerife has collapsed, injuring 22 people.

Clubbers fell through the floor to the basement of the Butterfly Disco Pub at about 02:30 local time (02:30 GMT) on Sunday morning.

Several people suffered broken bones, including leg fractures.

The club is in a shopping centre in Playa de las Americas, a clubbing hotspot in the south of the Spanish island popular with tourists.

Those injured are said to be from a number of different countries, including Spain, France, the UK, Belgium and Romania.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption The extent of the damage can be seen when viewed from the basement

Two of those injured were seriously hurt, suffering fractures to the femur or thigh bone, reported the local government. Another nine suffered moderate injuries including broken bones, while 11 suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene after an area of the dancefloor of about 4 sq m (43 sq ft) gave way, and spent the next few hours evacuating the wounded.

"After the floor collapsed, the people who were inside fell to the basement from the height of approximately one floor," said the regional government in a statement quoted by AFP news agency.

Have you witnessed these events? E-mail us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Related Topics