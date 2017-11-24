Tiger shot after roaming Paris streets

Image caption It is not yet clear how the Paris tiger escaped from the circus (archive pic)

A tiger broke out of a circus in central Paris and roamed streets just south of the Eiffel Tower before its circus handlers shot and killed it.

Police tweeted that the tiger had gone on the loose in the 15th district but "the danger has been eliminated".

French media said nobody was hurt by the tiger.

Tram traffic was suspended in the area. Local residents called the emergency services when they spotted the tiger just before 18:00 (17:00 GMT).