Image caption The Ukrainian army (pictured) faces heavily armed pro-Russian rebels

Five Ukrainian troops have been killed by intense rebel shelling in the east of the country, the military says, in a new escalation of fighting.

Four of them died during an eight-hour clash near Krymske, a village 50km (31 miles) north-west of Luhansk. Ukrainian forces say they killed eight rebels.

The pro-Russian rebels used mortars and machine guns, the Ukrainian military headquarters said.

There have been reports of a power struggle in rebel-held Luhansk.

The UN says more than 10,000 people have died since the eastern Ukraine conflict erupted in April 2014, soon after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. The fighting has displaced more than 1.6 million people.

The rebels remain in control of a large swathe of territory in Luhansk and Donetsk - mainly Russian-speaking regions.

Some heavy exchanges of fire were also reported on Thursday near the Azov Sea coast, in Donetsk region.

Armed men in camouflage, without insignia, blocked access to some administrative buildings in Luhansk on Tuesday, hours after rebel leader Igor Plotnitsky had sacked his "interior minister" Igor Kornet.

Mr Plotnitsky accused Mr Kornet of fomenting instability. The armed men who appeared on the streets were loyal to Mr Kornet, AFP news agency reported from Luhansk.

There are unconfirmed reports that Mr Plotnitsky has been ousted.

Western governments accuse Russia of helping the rebels with regular troops and heavy weapons. Moscow denies that, while admitting that Russian "volunteers" are helping the rebels.