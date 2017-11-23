Image copyright AFP/BBC Image caption Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin could fight a fresh election in the coming months

The Republic of Ireland could face a general election after the country's second largest party said it would table a motion of no confidence against the deputy prime minister.

The Fianna Fáil motion against Frances Fitzgerald comes over her handling of a police whistleblower controversy.

Her party, Fine Gael, passed a motion to support her at an emergency party meeting on Thursday night.

Fine Gael lead the minority government with the support of Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil agreed to back a Fine Gael minority government after the 2016 general election did not return a majority government.

Under the terms of the confidence and supply arrangement, Fianna Fáil agreed not to vote against the minority government in confidence motions and to support it for three budgets, two of which are now past.

Now, the government looks likely to collapse, forcing another election, unless Ms Fitzgerald resigns before the no confidence motion is debated.

Sinn Féin, the country's third largest party, had tabled the their own no confidence motion earlier on Thursday.

It is due to be debated and voted on next Wednesday.

Ms Fitzgerald has been under pressure over her handling of an ongoing controversy around a Garda (police) whistleblower when she was Irish justice minister.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Frances Fitzgerald was Irish minister for justice during a police whistleblower controversy

She has faced questions in the Dáil (Irish parliament) about what she knew about what lawyers were going to put to a whistleblower at a commission of enquiry.

In particular, she has been questioned over her account of an email she received about the legal strategy of the former Garda commissioner in the case of Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Ms Fitzgerald has recently admitted that she was made aware a year earlier than she had previously stated, that lawyers for the Garda were going to attempt to discredit Sgt McCabe.

The email was initially sent to Ms Fitzgerald in May 2015, but she told the Dáil earlier this week that she could not remember reading it.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan said that Ms Fitzgerald "should go".

He said that party leader Micheál Martin had expressed this view to Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTÉ that the government would continue to support Ms Fitzgerald and that calls for her resignation were "built on sand".