Image copyright RTE Image caption Frances Fitzgerald was Irish minister for justice during a police whistleblower controversy

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Frances Fitzgerald.

The motion questions her handling of a Garda (police) whistleblower controversy when she was minister for justice.

It is to be debated and voted on next Wednesday.

Ms Fitzgerald has been under pressure over what she knew about what lawyers were going to say to a whistleblower at a commission of enquiry.

In particular, she has been questioned over her account of an email she received about the legal strategy of the former Garda commissioner in the case of Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Ms Fitzgerald has recently admitted that she was made aware a year earlier than she had previously stated, that lawyers for the Garda were going to attempt to discredit Sgt McCabe.

The email was initially sent to Ms Fitzgerald in May 2015, but she told the Dáil (parliament) earlier this week that she could not remember reading it.

Image caption Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said the tánaiste had not given a satisfactory explanation

Ms Fitzgerald faced further questions in the Dáil on Thursday, but said there was no attempt by her or anyone else to cover up the email at the centre of the row.

The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating, amongst other matters, whether former Garda commissioners Noirín O'Sullivan and Martin Callinan were involved in an attempt to smear Sgt McCabe with the false allegation that he was a child-sex abuser.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said after a week of discussion, speculation and questions the tánaiste had not given any satisfactory explanation.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, she said Minister Fitzgerald "has clearly failed in her duties" when she learned the Garda strategy "was so utterly malicious and designed to... ruin Sgt McCabe's life".

Under the terms of of a confidence and supply arrangement between the governing party Fine Gael and the main opposition party Fianna Fáil, the latter has agreed not to vote against the minority government in confidence motions and to support it in three budgets, two of which are now past.