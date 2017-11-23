Image copyright EPA Image caption The leaked report details EU leaders' frustration with David Davis

The government has refused to comment on a leaked report branding its approach to Brexit as "chaotic".

The internal Irish government paper, obtained by RTÉ, documents EU figures' scathing assessments of cabinet members such as Brexit Secretary David Davis.

A Czech minister is quoted as describing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as "unimpressive".

The minister also warns of "political confusion" about the UK Government's approach to leaving the EU.

Downing Street said the government was working hard on its preparations for Brexit.

It had "a good and constructive" relationship with the Irish government, said a spokesperson.

The Irish government refused to comment on the leaked document, which was published by the country's national broadcaster RTÉ on Thursday.

"A core part of the work of our Embassies and other missions abroad is to report on the views of our partners on what is a strategically vital issue for Ireland," said an Irish government spokesperson.

"These routine reports are internal and confidential and are not intended for the public domain."

'Confusion at home'

The leaked document is based on a compilation of political reports from Irish embassies across Europe, dated between 6 and 10 November.

It claims that Brexit was barely mentioned during an autumn meeting between Mr Davis and French ministers for defence and foreign affairs - something which was viewed as a wasted opportunity.

The Czech deputy minister for foreign affairs, Jakub Durr, told officials he felt "sorry for British ambassadors around the EU trying to communicate a coherent message when there is political confusion at home".

Image caption The leaked document cites a Czech minister describing Boris Johnson as "unimpressive"

Meanwhile, during a meeting in Luxembourg, the British judge in the European Court of Justice is quoted bemoaning "the quality of politicians in Westminster".

The judge, Ian Forrester, also wondered if the British public would view Brexit as "a great mistake" when they realised what leaving the EU entailed, according to the leaked paper.

The report highlights the significant concerns that will make it difficult to progress negotiations to a second phase at next month's summit.

Reckless Varadkar?

The leak comes days after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was branded as "reckless" by the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Mr Varadkar "should know better" than to "play around" with Northern Ireland over Brexit, Arlene Foster said after the Taoiseach suggested leaving the EU could jeopardise the peace process

The Irish government says any hard border with Northern Ireland should be off the table.

And an EU paper recently suggested Northern Ireland would have to continue to follow many EU rules after Brexit if a hard border was to be avoided.

It hinted Northern Ireland may need to stay in the EU customs union if there were to be no checks at the border.

That is something which the UK Conservative government - which is supported in key votes by the DUP at Westminster - have said they cannot accept as it would effectively create a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The leaked report was compiled just weeks after Theresa May told EU leaders in Florence that the UK's focus would be on three key issues: