Marine Le Pen has claimed she is the victim of a "banking fatwa" after banks closed National Front accounts as well as her own personal account.

The National Front leader told a news conference she would be lodging complaints against Société Générale and HSBC.

Under French law, banks are allowed to close accounts unilaterally.

But Ms Le Pen accuses them of a witch-hunt intended to drive the far-right party out of business.

Ms Le Pen has been fighting for her political life since losing May's presidential election to Emmanuel Macron and performing poorly in subsequent legislative elections.

Her party has been riven by feuds, she has been put under formal investigation over a European Parliament funding scandal, and earlier this month she was stripped of immunity from prosecution over a series of grisly images she published on Twitter.