Image copyright AFP Image caption Pairs of John Lennon's signature round glasses were also found

German police have recovered more than 100 items stolen from John Lennon's estate, including three diaries.

The diaries were put on display at Berlin police headquarters with other items including a tape recording of a Beatles concert, two pairs of glasses, sheet music and a cigarette case.

Police said a 58-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The items were stolen in New York in 2006 from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono.

Detectives said much of the haul was confiscated from an auction house in Berlin in July, sparking an investigation to find the rest of the stolen items.

Ono identified the objects from photos she was shown at the German consulate in New York, German media reported.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The diaries, along with other items, were displayed by police in Berlin

The suspect was arrested on Monday in Berlin after police searched his home and cars.

Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor's office, said another suspect, who lives in Turkey, "is unattainable for us at the present time".

It is understood the second suspect used to work as a chauffeur for Ono.

Mr Steltner said it was not clear when the recovered items could be returned to Lennon's estate.

Image copyright EPA Image caption John Lennon, pictured here with Yoko Ono in 1969, was shot dead in New York in 1980

Memorabilia connected to the Beatles can fetch huge prices at auction.

In February, a leather jacket believed to have been worn by Lennon sold for £10,400 at an auction in England.

In September, an original score for The Beatles' song Eleanor Rigby was removed from another auction in England amid claims it had been stolen.

The handwritten score, signed by Paul McCartney, was due to be sold with a guide price of £20,000.