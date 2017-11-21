Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Six students were killed when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, California

The families of six people killed and those injured in a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California have reached a settlement with property managers and owners of the complex.

The balcony collapsed on 16 June, 2015, killing five Irish students and one Irish-American.

Seven other Irish students were critically injured.

In May they reached a settlement with some of the companies involved in the construction phase.

A Californian district attorney decided last year not to bring any criminal charges in relation to the incident.

The students who lost their lives were 21-year-olds Eoghan Culligan, Eimear Walsh, Niccolai Schuster, Olivia Burke, Lorcán Miller and Ashley Donohoe, a 22-year-old Irish American.

The group were celebrating a 21st birthday at the time of the balcony collapse.

Image caption The victims - Top row, from left: Ashley Donohoe, Eimear Walsh, Olivia Burke. Bottom row, from left: Eoghan Culligan, Lorcan Miller and Niccolai Schuster

Details of the settlement with the Blackrock and Greystar companies who own and manage the Library Gardens complex were not disclosed.

The Donohoe family said: "Nothing will ever replace our daughter, our niece or the other four students who died that night.

"After this tragedy, I would hope all that were involved will join us in our efforts to ensure there are proper changes to the building codes and regulations in California related to annual inspections, balcony design, construction materials and the prevention of 'Secret Settlements' that allow negligent contractors to hide their bad conduct."