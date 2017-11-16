Image copyright AFP Image caption Ireland's Rugby World Cup bid team was criticised by Fianna Fáil Senator Terry Leyden

Ireland's bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup was run by "amateurs" who "wouldn't negotiate a piss up in a brewery", an Irish senator has claimed.

Ireland were eliminated in the first round of World Rugby's voting process on Wednesday, receiving eight of 39 votes.

Fianna Fáil Senator Terry Leyden said the team behind the bid "made a bags of it".

"Call a spade a spade. They hadn't the ability to negotiate," Mr Leyden added.

"The taoiseach [prime minister] wasn't able to negotiate. Minister [Shane] Ross was more concerned about North Korea and I don't think they had a vote. Had they?"

However, Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond rose to his feet to tell Senator Leyden he was being "ridiculous".

He said all political parties had backed the bid, adding "you don't know anything about it and you should stick to what you know".

Senator Leyden replied: "I tell you one thing, when we were in power, we could negotiate for world events."

Image copyright AFP Image caption IRFU chief Philip Browne said it was "very disappointing" that Wales and Scotland backed rival bids to that of Ireland

However, he was interrupted by Senator Richmond who said: "Bailouts! You could negotiate them."

Senator Leyden added: "I wouldn't lose the Scottish vote or the Welsh vote. I mean what kind of amateurs do you send out anymore."

On Wednesday, Irish Rugby Football Union chief Philip Browne said it was "very disappointing" that Wales and Scotland backed rival bids to that of Ireland.

While England's Rugby Football Union backed Ireland's bid, Wales supported South Africa and Scotland backed eventual winners France.

Last month Senator Leyden caused controversy, when speaking in the senate he said that he was "not a great advocate" of women's rugby "from a health point of view".

He later apologised, saying he regretted the offence his comments had caused.