Greece searches for the missing after deadly floods
Rescue teams in central Greece are searching for at least six people who are missing after flash floods that killed 15 people.
Some roads have reopened in the three hardest-hit towns near the capital, Athens. But schools and other public services remain closed.
Many people have been left homeless after their houses were inundated.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced a state of national mourning over the "disastrous flood".
Bad weather is expected to continue on Thursday.