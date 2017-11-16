From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rafael Nadal is world number one in the men's singles ranking

A Paris court has ordered former French Sports Minister Roselyne Bachelot to pay 12,000 euros (£10,700; $14,000) to tennis star Rafael Nadal over a doping allegation.

Nadal sued her for damages, saying her comments were harmful to his image. He had sought 100,000 euros in damages.

She made the comments in a TV interview last year.

The judge also issued her with a suspended fine of 500 euros, ruling that she was guilty of defamation.