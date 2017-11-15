Image copyright EPA Image caption Some parts were inundated by more than 1m (3ft) of water

Floods caused by heavy rain have killed at least seven people and caused destruction in three towns near the Greek capital, Athens, officials say.

The industrial towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, some 27km (17 miles) west of Athens, were the most affected. Some parts were inundated by more than 1m (3ft) of water.

At least three people are missing.

"Everything is lost. The disaster is biblical," Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki told state broadcaster ERT.

Five people were found dead inside and outside their homes in Mandra, while two other bodies were discovered in coastal areas.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed his condolences.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Greece for about a week.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A state of emergency has been declared in some of the affected areas

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fire service said there were more than 300 calls for help