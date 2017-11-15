Image copyright Daniel Moloney - BirdWatch Ireland Image caption This adult whooper swan collided with power lines near Carrigans

New safety measures have been added to overhead power lines near the Irish border after 15 migrating swans were electrocuted.

The whooper swans crashed into overhead lines at Carrigans, close to the border between Donegal and Londonderry.

BirdWatch Ireland described the deaths of so many young birds at a single location as "very concerning".

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said "a newer more effective" deflector disc has now been added to power lines.

The north west of Ireland is one of the most important wintering areas in the British Isles for the whooper swans who undertake the 800Km annual migration from their Icelandic home.

Image copyright Daniel Moloney - BirdWatch Ireland Image caption The site at Carrigans can at times host as many as 700 swans

Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland said many of the swans that died were young birds.

He said the deaths may have been as a result of multiple "collisions" over a number of weeks.

"Ireland hosts internationally important numbers of whooper swans each autumn and winter, and it has a special responsibility to conserve and protect them," he added.

Image copyright Daniel Moloney - BirdWatch Ireland Image caption These deflector discs have since been upgraded by ESB to a "newer more effective type of guard."

An EBS spokesman said measures are now in place to prevent further deaths from the power lines.

He said EBS crews were on site on Saturday "to add additional game guard discs to the line".

"The game guards fitted on Saturday are a newer more effective type of guard," the spokesperson added.

More than 20% of the world's whopper swan population winter in Ireland including at feeding grounds on the shores of Loughs Neagh, Swilly and Foyle, according to BirdWatch Ireland.

Whopper swans are one of 193 species listed the EU Birds Directive which means they are either in danger of extinction, considered rare or are vulnerable to changes in their habitat.

The species, which migrates in family groups, are afforded special protection under Irish law.