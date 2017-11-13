Image copyright AFP Image caption President Macron (2ndL) and Saint-Denis mayor Laurent Russier laid a wreath at the national stadium

French President Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries are attending ceremonies in Paris honouring the victims of Islamist terror attacks in the city two years ago.

A suicide bombing and mass shootings killed 130 people and wounded hundreds.

The first ceremony was at the Stade de France, where three suicide bombers blew themselves up after failing to get into a France v Germany football match.

Ex-president Francois Hollande, who was at the game, is accompanying Mr Macron.

The names of diners shot dead are being read out at the restaurants where they were killed in 2015.

The ceremonies end at the Bataclan nightclub, where most of the victims died.

At the Bataclan, three gunmen with explosive suicide belts took hostages and killed 90 people, just after the US rock group Eagles of Death Metal had begun performing.

Dozens managed to flee when police stormed the venue to end the bloodbath.