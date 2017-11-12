Cyclist, 70, killed in collision with car in County Meath
- 12 November 2017
A 70-year-old cyclist has been killed in a road traffic collision in County Meath.
A car collided with the cyclist on the R153 Balrath near Kentstown at about 11:30 local time on Sunday.
The cyclist was taken to hospital in Drogheda where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured in the collision. Police have appealed for witnesses.