In pictures: Armistice Day around the world

  • 11 November 2017
  • From the section Europe

Countries around the world have been marking 99 years since the end of the First World War.

  • A couple poses by sails of the Sydney Opera House are seen illuminated with red poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, in Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017 EPA

    World War One officially ended at 11:00 French time on 11 November, 1918. Almost a century later, in Australia, Sydney's iconic opera house was lit up with poppies - the symbol adopted by the Poppy Appeal, in aid of those serving in the British armed forces, back after its formation in 1921.

  • Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand in front of the War Memorial, during an event marking Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, to commemorate the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and of civilians in times of war, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 11, 2017 Reuters

    Members of the Sri Lankan navy observe a silence in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Here it is known as "Poppy Day". By the time the Great War, as it was known then, ended, about 17 million soldiers and civilians had died.

  • Members of a Serbian military honour guard prepare for a wreath laying ceremony at the French military cemetery during the Armistice Day commemorations marking the end of World War I, in Belgrade, Serbia, 11 November 2017 EPA

    Soldiers lay a wreath of poppies in Belgrade, Serbia. Poppies were the first flower to grow on the battlefields after the war. A day has been set aside to remember those killed in wars ever since 1919.

  • People gather during the unveiling of a plaque at the "monument aux morts " in memory of Chloe Boissinot, in Chateau-Larcher, central France, a victim of an attack on the Parisian restaurant "Le Petit Cambodge" one of several venues attacked by terrorists in Paris on November 13, 2015, as the French nation marks Armistice Day commemorations on November 11. AFP

    In France, one town was not only remembering the end of World War One, but the loss of one of its citizens, Chloe Boissinot, killed in the Paris terror attacks two years ago. The Treaty of Versailles was signed in France in 1919, imposing harsh terms on Germany.

  • Britain's Princess Anne (C) pays a tribute during the Last Post ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission of the Ypres Memorial at the Menenpoort (Menin Gate) in Ieper - Ypres, on November 11, 2017 AFP

    Princess Anne travelled to the Ypres Monument at the Menenpoort (Menin Gate) in Belgium. Thousands gathered here in July to mark a century since the Battle of Passchendaele began, which left 320,000 dead or wounded on the Allied side alone.

  • Participants tie red ribbons on Rose of Sharon trees in honour of 516 Canadian troops who lost their lives in the Korean War (1950-1953) ahead of Remembrance Day at the Rose of Sharon Garden in James Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Reuters

    Canada will mark Remembrance Day later, but these red ribbons had already been tied to Rose of Sharon trees in honour of the 516 troops who lost their lives in the Korean War. Some 61,000 Canadians lost their lives in the First World War.