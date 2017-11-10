Image caption Peadar Tóibín has previously been suspended from Sinn Féin over his views on abortion

A Sinn Féin TD (member of the Irish parliament) who lost the whip over his stance on abortion has called on the party to allow elected members to vote with their conscience.

Peadar Tóibín said it is vital they have that right, given the diversity of opinion within the party on abortion.

A motion on a "conscience vote" is due to debated at Sinn Féin's annual conference next weekend in Dublin.

Mr Tóibín said the party faces a "bumpy road" in dealing with the issue.

"This is difficult for both sides of the argument," he told the BBC's The View programme. "This is a life-and-death issue."

"There is no doubt that people feel very strongly around this, but I feel very strongly that if we approach this in a manner which allows people to express their views, there is no reason that this could create difficulties for the parties internally."

The motion comes ahead of next year's referendum on Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion.

The Meath West TD was suspended for six months after voting against the party in the Dáil (Irish parliament) on a legislation allowing for limited abortions in 2013.

Asked if he would vote against the party again on abortion legislation, he said his objective was to stay "fully and tightly" with the party on all issues.

Abortion in the Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland has a near total ban on abortion.

In 2013, legislation was passed to permit abortion under certain circumstances when the woman's life is at risk.

The law does not allow terminations in cases of rape, incest or when there is a fatal foetal abnormality.

The law was introduced in the wake of the case of a woman, Savita Halappanavar, who died in a Galway hospital in 2012 after she was refused an abortion.

The eighth amendment to the Republic's constitution, introduced in 1983, acknowledges "the right to life of the unborn".

In what was known as the X Case of 1992, a 14-year-old rape victim was prevented from travelling to England to terminate her pregnancy.

This ruling was overturned by the Irish Supreme Court, which permitted a termination if there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother - including a risk of her taking her own life.

The Supreme Court also ruled that a mother's right to travel, including travelling outside of the Republic of Ireland, was an absolute right.

A referendum later in 1992 approved an update to the constitution, stating that the eighth amendment did not restrict the freedom to travel to another state.

"I do feel the need to articulate on this issue because it is such an important issue, and there is no doubt it is going to be a bumpy road," he said.

"But I do feel with a bit of cohesion, with respectful debate and openness on this we can stabilise the political bicycle on that bumpy road."

Gerry Adams 'pro-choice'

The Sinn Féin TD was speaking after Gerry Adams went public this week on his personal view that it should be a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion.

It is believed to be the first time the Sinn Féin president has made his own view known publicly.

Sinn Féin's party position is to support abortions in limited circumstances - in cases of rape, other sexual crimes and fatal foetal abnormalities.

Meanwhile one of the party's longest-serving campaigners on abortion rights says she believed it is only a matter of time before the party joins Gerry Adams in being pro-choice.

Daisy Mules has been pushing for a move for 34 years from the Ard Fhéis ("Big Gathering") platform: She is due to address delegates again.

"I think the party is very close to supporting choice whether it will be this year I'm not sure, maybe its too soon," she said.

"That is because the dynamism of the party is being made up of younger generation.

"They want access to services which would allow them to make choices about what they do with their own body's health," she added.

Image copyright Lorcan Doherty Image caption Anne Brolly's husband, Francie, decided to remain a member of Sinn Féin after she quit the party over the abortion issue

But former Sinn Fein mayor Ann Brolly from Dungiven, who quit the party over its stance on abortion, said it was losing touch with grass roots republicans.

"I have talked to republicans in Dungiven and elsewhere and they have said this not what we bought into," she said.

"We are pro-life, we believe we must cherish all the children in this nation equally, and I stand with Pádraig Pearse on that."

In a statement Sinn Fein said: "Our policy is that the law in Ireland should be amended to provide the option of termination in cases of rape, sexual crime, fatal foetal abnormalities and where the woman's life is at risk.

"In line with previous Ard Fhéiseanna (annual conferences), this issue will be debated in our upcoming Ard Fhéis."

"Sinn Féin policy is set by our Ard Fhéis."