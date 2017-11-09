Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Fans travelling from Northern Ireland to see James McClean and the Irish team are warned of Enterprise disruption

Republic of Ireland football fans travelling to Dublin for next week's World Cup play-off match may be affected by railway strike action.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) staff plan to stage a third day of industrial action on Tuesday 14 November as part of their ongoing pay dispute.

The date clashes with the national team's play-off tie against Denmark.

If the strike goes ahead, it will bring all train services to a halt for the third time since 1 November.

Labour Court talks

The stoppages have been affecting thousands of customers who usually make about 150,000 train journeys each day.

The dispute is also affecting the cross-border Enterprise service, which only operates between Belfast and Newry on strike days.

Iarnród Éireann staff are demanding a 3.75% pay rise, which the company has argued it cannot afford as it is already financially vulnerable.

On Thursday, the company and three unions representing rail workers accepted an invitation to attend Labour Court talks, in a bid to avert further industrial action.

As well as the planned stoppage on 14 November, more strikes have been scheduled for 23 November and 8 December.

As well as disruption for football fans, retailers will concerned by the strike on 8 December, which is traditionally a very busy pre-Christmas shopping day.

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O'Leary, cautioned against high expectations of a resolution at the Labour Court.

He accused Iarnród Éireann management of "intransigence" in a statement released a day before the talks.

Reminding football fans of the planned strike next Tuesday, Iarnród Éireann said: "We apologise for and deeply regret the inconvenience and disruption this industrial action will cause our customers."