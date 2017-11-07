In pictures: Russia's muted Bolshevik Revolution centenary

  • 7 November 2017
  • From the section Europe

Russia marks 100 years since the Bolshevik Revolution with a low-profile military pageant.

  • Russian military parade, 7 Nov 17 EPA

    Instead of Communist symbolism the official parade in Moscow honoured World War Two soldiers

  • Troops in Soviet-era military uniform in Moscow, 7 Nov 17 EPA

    The parade marked the Soviet campaign against Nazi Germany in 1941. President Vladimir Putin stayed away and the event was not shown live on state TV.

  • Russian TV drama about Trotsky - screenshot from trailer 1tv.ru

    Russian state TV screened a drama about Joseph Stalin's rival Leon Trotsky - a leader who was erased from official Soviet history.

  • Communist rally in Moscow, 7 Nov 17 AFP

    Communists staged their own parade in Moscow, with portraits of Lenin and Stalin. The party is now a pale shadow of its former self.

  • Spanish communists in Moscow, 7 Nov 17 AFP

    Some foreign communists, such as these from Spain, rallied in Moscow in solidarity

  • Belarus communist in Minsk, 7 Nov 17 Reuters

    A woman in Belarus poses by a flag with a portrait of Lenin. Communists in several ex-Soviet republics marked the centenary.

More on this story