In pictures: Russia's muted Bolshevik Revolution centenary
Russia marks 100 years since the Bolshevik Revolution with a low-profile military pageant.
-
EPA
Instead of Communist symbolism the official parade in Moscow honoured World War Two soldiers
-
EPA
The parade marked the Soviet campaign against Nazi Germany in 1941. President Vladimir Putin stayed away and the event was not shown live on state TV.
-
1tv.ru
Russian state TV screened a drama about Joseph Stalin's rival Leon Trotsky - a leader who was erased from official Soviet history.
-
AFP
Communists staged their own parade in Moscow, with portraits of Lenin and Stalin. The party is now a pale shadow of its former self.
-
AFP
Some foreign communists, such as these from Spain, rallied in Moscow in solidarity
-
Reuters
A woman in Belarus poses by a flag with a portrait of Lenin. Communists in several ex-Soviet republics marked the centenary.