A murder inquiry has begun into the death of a 36-year-old man who was assaulted in County Donegal last week.

The victim was Sebastian Adamowicz, who was originally from Poland but had been living in County Donegal for more than three years, according to RTÉ News.

He was attacked at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny on 1 November and died in hospital the next day.

Gardaí (Irish police) said that following a post mortem examination, his death is being treated as murder.