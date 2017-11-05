Image copyright AFP Image caption Carles Puigdemont fled to Belgium with four former regional ministers after Spain rejected Catalonia's independence referendum and imposed direct rule

Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont and four former advisers have turned themselves in to Belgian police, says a prosecutors' spokesman.

He said an investigating judge would decide by Monday morning whether to execute an EU arrest warrant issued by a Spanish judge on Friday.

Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia following an independence referendum.

He has said he will not return to Spain unless he is guaranteed a fair trial.

He and his four associates are wanted on charges of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust.

The associates are Meritxell Serret (former agriculture minister), Antoni Comín (former health minister), Lluís Puig (former culture minister), and Clara Ponsatí (former education minister).

They all handed themselves in to Belgian federal police, accompanied by their lawyers, at 09:17 local time (08:17 GMT) on Sunday, said Gilles Dejemppe, a spokesman for Belgian prosecutors.

They will be heard by the investigating judge who will then "have 24 hours, until 09:17 on Monday, to decide whether to place them in detention, release them under conditions or grant bail", Mr Dejemppe said.