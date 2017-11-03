Bombs made safe at Drogheda housing estate
- 3 November 2017
Two home-made bombs have been made safe by the Irish army at a housing estate in Drogheda, County Louth.
The bomb disposal team was called to the Moneymore estate at about 22:30 local time.
Component parts for a third device were also found.
The devices were made safe at the scene and taken away for further examination to a military facility. The scene was declared safe at about 23:40.