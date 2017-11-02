The brother of the French jihadist who murdered seven people in Toulouse, including three Jewish children, has been jailed for 20 years.

A court in Paris found Abdelkader Merah guilty of terrorist offences.

But he was cleared of having a direct role in the 2012 attacks, in which his younger sibling, Mohamed Merah, shot three soldiers and then three children and a teacher at a Jewish school.

The court also jailed a second suspect, Fettah Malki, 34, for 14 years.