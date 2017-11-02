In pictures: Collector's Nazi-era art on display

  • 2 November 2017
Artworks collected by Cornelius Gurlitt are on public display for the first time in Switzerland and Germany.

  • A visitor looks at a painting entitled The Falconer by Austrian artist Hans Makart, on display in the exhibition "Gurlitt: Status Report Nazi Art Theft and its Consequences" at the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundeskunsthalle) in Bonn, Germany, 2 November 2017 EPA

    A trove of artworks collected by an art dealer in Hitler's Germany have gone on public display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Switzerland and the Bundeskunsthalle Museum in Germany.

  • A visitor looks at artworks on display in the exhibition "Gurlitt: Status Report Nazi Art Theft and its Consequences" at the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundeskunsthalle) in Bonn, Germany on 2 November 2017. EPA

    The collection belonged to Cornelius Gurlitt, whose father, Hildebrand, sold works that had been stolen from Jews or confiscated as "degenerate" under the Nazi regime. More than 1,400 artworks were discovered in 2012 after Gurlitt's apartment was searched in a tax inquiry.

  • Image shows August Macke's 1914 painting titled Im Schlossgarten von Oberhofen (In the Castle Garden of Oberhofen). Kunstmuseum Bern

    Pieces by key German painters such as Otto Dix, Franz Marc and Otto Mueller are being displayed. This is a 1914 painting by the German expressionist painter August Macke titled Im Schlossgarten von Oberhofen (In the Castle Garden of Oberhofen).

  • 'Schütze vom Infanterieregiment 103, o. J' by Otto Dix Kunstmuseum Bern

    The works on display were confiscated from German museums by the Nazis. "We have only taken works where we are 100% sure they were not looted (from private owners),” the director of the Swiss Museum of Fine Arts told Reuters. This piece is by the German painter Otto Dix.

  • Emil Nolde's painting Weite Landschaft mit Wolken, o. J (Wide Landscape with Clouds, o.J). Kunstmuseum Bern

    This watercolour painting by Emil Nolde, a German-Danish artist, is on display. It is called Weite Landschaft mit Wolken, o. J (Wide Landscape with Clouds, o.J).

  • Zwei Akte auf Lager (Two Nudes in Stock) by German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner Kunstmuseum Bern

    The work of German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was labelled "degenerate" by the Nazis. This piece, dated 1907/08, is called Zwei Akte auf Lager (Two Nudes in Stock).

  • Reclining Female Nude by the Water by Otto Mueller. Kunstmuseum Bern

    Otto Mueller, a German painter who died in 1930, was posthumously declared "degenerate" by the Nazis. He painted this watercolour piece titled Reclining Female Nude by the Water.

  • A sculpture by the French artist Auguste Rodin AFP

    This sculpture by the French artist Auguste Rodin, who died in 1917 aged 77, is on display in Germany. The Gurlitt collection contains sculptures, drawings, and sketches as well as paintings.

