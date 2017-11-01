Image copyright Alamy

Amsterdam has banned beer bikes from its street amid complaints about rowdy tourists being drunk and disorderly.

A court ruling on Tuesday paved the way for the contraptions to be banned from the Dutch capital, saying they were causing a "public order problem".

The bicycles are a popular way for tourists celebrating group events, such as stag parties, to travel around Amsterdam.

Critics say they have become an example of the problems caused by mass tourism.

In a statement, Amsterdam District Court said that "the beer bicycle may be banned from the city centre to stop it from being a nuisance".

"The combination of traffic disruptions, anti-social behaviour and the busy city centre justifies a ban."

Few will miss inebriated foreigners

By Anna Holligan, BBC News

You normally hear them before you see them.

For some tourists these cumbersome contraptions offer the perfect way to see the city. Combining two of its attractions - alcohol and cycling.

They're especially popular with stag dos. Drunken men spilling beer while trying to navigate the narrow streets on wheels have become a familiar sight in the historic heart of the city.

For many residents they've become a symbol of the trouble associated with 'the wrong type of tourism'. The council recently announced plans to increase hotel taxes to try to reduce the number of budget travellers.

The Dutch are famous for their cycling culture but few will miss the inebriated foreigners who commandeer these novelty vehicles, sometimes at the expense of those who use bikes as a practical and sensible way to get on with life.