Image copyright AFP Image caption The passengers who overpowered the gunman were hailed as heroes in France

Two people have been charged in Belgium over an August 2015 attack on a French high-speed train travelling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The pair were charged with participating in "the activities of a terrorist group", prosecutors said.

They are suspected of helping Moroccan gunman Ayoub El-Khazzani, who was overpowered by passengers, including three Americans and a Briton, after he opened fire on the Thalys train.

No one died in the incident.

The suspects charged were among four people detained on Monday in Belgium after police raids. The other two people were released after being questioned.

Mr El-Khazzani, 26, is awaiting trial in France.