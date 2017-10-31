Irish rail prepares for one-day-strike

From the section

Image caption Iarnród Éireann (Irish rail) has said pay increases must be contingent to productivity.

Ireland's rail services are due to take part in a one-day-strike on Wednesday following a dispute over pay.

Irish national broadcast RTE, reports that staff want a "no strings attached" pay rise of 3.75% per year.

Wednesday's strike is due to cost Iarnród Éireann (Irish rail) 900,000 euros.

Around 155,000 customers are expected to be impacted, including 70,000 Dart users and 40,000 Intercity customers.

The firm has said pay increases must be contingent to productivity.

It added that strike action will only make matters worse for all parties involved.

Further strikes are scheduled for 7 November, 14 November, 23 November, and 8 December.