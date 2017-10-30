Catalan independence: Spain prosecutor calls for rebellion case
Spain's chief prosecutor has called for charges including rebellion to be laid against Catalan leaders following the region's declaration of independence.
José Manuel Maza said the charges should also include sedition and provocation by regional officials.
Under the Spanish legal system, the request will be considered by a judge.
It comes as Spain acts to take direct control of Catalonia, including replacing the region's civil servants with Spanish officials.