Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Catalonia returned to work on Monday, after Spain stripped its autonomy and removed leader Carles Puigdemont from office on Friday

Spain's chief prosecutor has called for charges including rebellion to be laid against Catalan leaders following the region's declaration of independence.

José Manuel Maza said the charges should also include sedition and provocation by regional officials.

Under the Spanish legal system, the request will be considered by a judge.

It comes as Spain acts to take direct control of Catalonia, including replacing the region's civil servants with Spanish officials.