Equatorial Guinea VP Teodorin Obiang sentenced in France

  • 27 October 2017
File photo taken on 24 June 2013 shows Teodoro (aka Teodorin) Nguema Obiang, son of Equatorial Guinea president, arriving at Malabo stadium Image copyright AFP
Image caption The vice-president is a collector of Michael Jackson memorabilia

A French court has handed down a three-year suspended jail term to Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodorin Obiang for corruption.

The 48-year-old, known for his lavish tastes, is the son of the oil-rich West African country's president.

He was absent from the trial, where he was found guilty of embezzlement.

His assets in France will be seized, including a mansion on Avenue Foch in Paris. He also got a suspended fine of 30m euros (£27m; $35m).

