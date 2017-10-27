From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption The vice-president is a collector of Michael Jackson memorabilia

A French court has handed down a three-year suspended jail term to Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodorin Obiang for corruption.

The 48-year-old, known for his lavish tastes, is the son of the oil-rich West African country's president.

He was absent from the trial, where he was found guilty of embezzlement.

His assets in France will be seized, including a mansion on Avenue Foch in Paris. He also got a suspended fine of 30m euros (£27m; $35m).