Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan is to take up her new post later in the autumn

The former head of the Irish police, Nóirín O'Sullivan, has been appointed Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Mrs O'Sullivan announced her retirement from the Gardaí (Irish Police) in September.

According to the IACP Mrs O'Sullivan will take up her new post later this year.

It is the first time a role with the IACP will be based outside of the US.

In a statement the IACP said Nóirín O'Sullivan brings over 30 years of "invaluable law enforcement experience" and has shown "an unwavering commitment" to policing.

Announcing her retirement from An Garda Síochána (Irish Police) earlier this year, Mrs O'Sullivan said she was not leaving to take up another job and was going to take some time with her family.

It came after several controversies, including her handling of police whistle-blowers and the disclosure that police officers had significantly exaggerated the number of breathalyser tests carried out.