Storm Ophelia helps harvest cider crop

Image copyright Jonathan Ryan Image caption Isaac Newton would have been flabbergasted

Cider orchards in County Tipperary have had their harvesting jobs made a bit easier thanks to the power of nature.

Thousands of apples were felled when ex-hurricane Ophelia struck Ireland last week, bringing severe winds.

When the storm passed, staff at the Bulmers orchard in Clonmel were greeted by a sea of apples stretching across the orchard.

Photos taken in the aftermath have gone viral on social media - generating lots of comments and interest.

Image copyright Jonathan Ryan Image caption Careful where you tread!

"I wasn't expecting the photos to go viral like they did. I've had newspapers from Ireland and the UK getting in touch, as well as a German company" said Jonathan Ryan.

"I was quite literally just passing on the road and spotted them through the bushes. I managed to find a space to stop so that I could get out to take a few photographs."

"As soon as I got there I thought: 'This is something I'll probably never see again.'"

Image caption Jonathan Ryan's photos have revealed a worldwide fascination with apples

The storm brought a lot of rain which swelled nearby rivers and caused the field to flood.

"The flood water gathered all the apples and as it settled down it left a carpet of apples." Jonathan added.

Image copyright Jonathan Ryan Image caption Paved with apples as far as the eyes can see

Irish cider fans need not worry though, with manufacturers maintaining it's "business as usual".

"We would've been harvesting in the next few weeks anyway, but we'll now have to gather the apples in a shorter amount of time" said Belinda Kelly from Bulmers.

"It makes it a little bit easier. We don't have to manually pick them from the trees, just gather them from the ground."

"To help affected growers and orchards, including our own, relieve production pressure and maximise the throughput of Irish apples, the company has secured extra storage space and additional pressing capacity, if required. "