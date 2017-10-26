Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crash scene: A remote woodland level crossing blanketed in snow

Four people were killed when a train and an army lorry collided in woodland near Raasepori in southern Finland.

Three of the dead were army conscripts and one was a passenger on the train, officials said.

The crash happened at a level crossing, and the reason is not yet clear. The lorry was on a military exercise.

At least seven people were injured and some have been sent to a Helsinki hospital. Raasepori - or Raseborg - is a small coastal town west of Helsinki.