Ukraine MP injured in 'assassination attempt'
A blast in Ukraine's capital Kiev has killed a man and injured three others, including an MP, in what officials say may have been an assassination attempt.
The victim - whose identity was not immediately known - was about 30 years old, interior ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said.
Among the injured is Ihor Mosiychuk, a lawmaker from the Radical Party.
The explosion happened when he and several other people were leaving the headquarters of a TV channel.
Mr Shkiryak said initial results of an investigation suggested an explosive device had been placed on a motorcycle parked nearby.
No-one has so far said they were behind the blast.