Image copyright Reuters Image caption An explosive device was placed on a motorcycle parked nearby, investigators believe

A blast in Ukraine's capital Kiev has killed a man and injured three others, including an MP, in what officials say may have been an assassination attempt.

The victim - whose identity was not immediately known - was about 30 years old, interior ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said.

Among the injured is Ihor Mosiychuk, a lawmaker from the Radical Party.

The explosion happened when he and several other people were leaving the headquarters of a TV channel.

Mr Shkiryak said initial results of an investigation suggested an explosive device had been placed on a motorcycle parked nearby.

No-one has so far said they were behind the blast.