Eleven human rights activists, including two senior Amnesty International officials, have gone on trial in Istanbul on terror charges.

They each face up to 15 years in jail on charges that include membership of and giving aid to an armed terror group. They deny the charges.

Amnesty says the case is politically motivated, and it is the Turkish justice system that is on trial.

A German and a Swedish national are among the defendants.

The case has raised further concerns over freedom of expression in Turkey, the BBC's Selin Girit reports.

Dozens of people gathered outside the court building in Istanbul, demanding the activists be freed

The country is still ruled under the state of emergency imposed after last year's failed coup attempt.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested and 120,000 sacked or suspended in the aftermath of the failed coup.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the measures are essential to maintain stability.

He accuses US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen of instigating the coup attempt - a charge the cleric denies.

On Wednesday, dozens of people gathered outside the court building in Istanbul. They held slogans that read "Free rights defenders".

Ten of the accused activists - including Idil Eser, the Director of Amnesty Turkey - were detained in a police raid on 5 July during a workshop on digital security on an island off Istanbul.

The event was led by two foreigners - German Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi - who have also been under arrest since the raid.

Also on trial is Amnesty Turkey's chairman, Taner Kilic, who was held in June.

In the indictment, all the activists are also accused of seeking to create "chaos in society".

Amnesty says the "trumped up" charges "do not stand up to the slightest scrutiny".

"From the moment of their detentions, it has been clear that these are politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing critical voices within Turkey," Amnesty's Europe director John Dalhuisen said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty's researcher on Turkey, Andrew Gardner, told the BBC that there was now a climate of fear in the country.

If the defendants were not released, he added, it would be very difficult for human rights organisations to operate in the country.