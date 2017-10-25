Image copyright Getty Images

A police officer on trial for theft was pushed into a supermarket security holding room, a court has heard.

Linda Totten, 50, with an address given as a police station in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, denies shoplifting.

She faces two charges relating to the theft of goods from Asda in Enniskillen in December 2013.

The third day of the trial saw evidence given by Asda staff, including a supervisor who had spoken to Ms Totten on Christmas Eve.

Security guard

The supervisor described her first encounter with the defendant as "pleasant", noting Ms Totten had smiled at her when she introduced herself.

She described how she and a security guard had scanned items from Ms Totten's shopping trolley that they believed were unpaid for, coming to a figure of £156.81.

Under cross-examination by a defence lawyer, the supervisor rejected Ms Totten's version of events and said they were lies.

Ms Totten's lawyer said: "I put it to you, my client was extremely distressed. She did not understand what was being done and remonstrated with you about the trolley.

"She said she asked for a pen and paper as she is hearing impaired, but you shouted at her. This all occurred in the full view of Christmas shoppers."

The supervisor said: "That's a lie. I recall none of that happening."

'Pushed her in'

The lawyer put it to the supervisor that Ms Totten was standing by the holding room (a facility for persons suspected of an offence in-store) and had asked for water and medical assistance from a male member of staff.

"He refused, opened the holding room door, pushed her in and closed the door," the lawyer said.

The supervisor replied, "That is a lie. It did not happen."

Evidence was also given by a police officer who attended the scene and had arrested Ms Totten.

The officer said Ms Totten had told her: "It was a genuine mistake."

The trial continues.