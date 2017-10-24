Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Kurz is 31 years old

Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says he has invited the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) for talks to form a coalition government.

Mr Kurz's People's Party won last week's parliamentary election but is well short of a majority.

The step paves the way for the FPÖ's return to government after more than a decade in opposition.

Mr Kurz moved his party to the right in the wake of Europe's 2015 refugee crisis.

The stance proved popular with Austrian voters after a huge influx of undocumented migrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa.

The FPÖ had previously accused Mr Kurz of stealing its policies.