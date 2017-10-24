Austria: Sebastian Kurz opens talks with far-right party
Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says he has invited the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) for talks to form a coalition government.
Mr Kurz's People's Party won last week's parliamentary election but is well short of a majority.
The step paves the way for the FPÖ's return to government after more than a decade in opposition.
Mr Kurz moved his party to the right in the wake of Europe's 2015 refugee crisis.
The stance proved popular with Austrian voters after a huge influx of undocumented migrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa.
The FPÖ had previously accused Mr Kurz of stealing its policies.