Austria: Sebastian Kurz opens talks with far-right party

  • 24 October 2017
Austrian Foreign Minister and the leader of the Austrian Peoples Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz leaves the presidential office of the Hofburg Palace Image copyright EPA
Image caption Mr Kurz is 31 years old

Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says he has invited the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) for talks to form a coalition government.

Mr Kurz's People's Party won last week's parliamentary election but is well short of a majority.

The step paves the way for the FPÖ's return to government after more than a decade in opposition.

Mr Kurz moved his party to the right in the wake of Europe's 2015 refugee crisis.

The stance proved popular with Austrian voters after a huge influx of undocumented migrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa.

The FPÖ had previously accused Mr Kurz of stealing its policies.

