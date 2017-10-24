Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Humphries, who wrote for the Irish Times, admitted abusing a girl under the age of 17

A former leading Irish sports journalist has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for child sex offences.

Tom Humphries, 54, who wrote for the Irish Times, had admitted abusing a girl under the age of 17.

He was sentenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Humphries, from Sutton, Dublin, sat in the dock with his hand on his face as the judge delivered her sentence. He had asked to be remanded in custody ahead of the sentence.