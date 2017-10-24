Image copyright Free Ibrahim Halawa Image caption Ibrahim Halawa was acquitted of all charges more than a month ago

An Irishman freed after spending more than four years in prison in Egypt is expected to return home to Ireland later on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Halawa, who is from Dublin, was 17 years old when he arrested during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo on 17 August 2013.

He and 500 others, including his three sisters, were accused of inciting violence, riot and sabotage.

Mr Halawa was released and reunited with his family last Thursday.

He was acquitted of all charges more than a month ago but his release was delayed.

He is expected to arrive into Dublin Airport between 10:00 and 12:00 BST.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ibrahim Halawa was arrested in 2013 along with his sisters Fatima, Omaima and Somaia

On Friday, the family's lawyer Darragh Mackin said Mr Halawa had spent four years of his life "in the most difficult and cruel conditions".

"Given the fact he's now free, and is to be reunited with his family, friends and education in Ireland, he is absolutely delighted," he added.

"I think that's putting it mildly."

Mr Halawa, who is now 21, was detained by Egyptian security forces during the 2013 mosque siege.

Three of his older sisters were also arrested and imprisoned, but allowed to return home to Ireland within three months.

Image caption Ibrahim Halawa spent more than four years in jail before he was acquitted last month

Mr Halawa protested against his detention with a series of hunger strikes, and at one stage his family said he became so weak he was using a wheelchair.

The Halawas were acquitted of all charges against them on 18 September.