Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption David Black was shot dead as drove to work at Maghaberry Prison

A man who bought the car used in the killing of NI prison officer David Black has been jailed for five years.

Vincent Banks, 49, of Smithfield Gate Apartments, Dublin, was found guilty in July of membership of an illegal organisation, namely the IRA.

Mr Black, a 52-year-old father of two was shot dead in November 2012 as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison.

Banks had denied the membership charge during his trial at Dublin's three-judge non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Trusted member

He had earlier been cleared of a charge of withholding information about the murder of David Black.

Sentencing Banks, the presiding judge described him as a "trusted member" of an illegal organisation.

She said his sentence would be backdated to 16 April 2016 to take account of the time he had already served in custody.