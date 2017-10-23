Irish police are searching for an armed man in Tallaght, County Dublin, after a series of reportedly violent incidents in the area on Monday.

Irish broadcaster, RTÉ, said the hunt began after a "violent" row in the Jobstown area of Tallaght and suggested the man may have hijacked three cars.

Gardaí said they are searching for a white man of medium build, wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

They asked people not to approach him.

A Garda statement said the man is believed to be driving a black Renault Kadjar, with the registration 162 D 8767.