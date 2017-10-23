Image copyright Reuters Image caption Blood was spattered on the floor as police tackled the intruder

Moscow police have arrested an assailant who stabbed and seriously wounded a top Russian radio journalist.

The man burst into the offices of Ekho Moskvy - a respected, independent broadcaster - and stabbed news anchor Tatyana Felgengauer in the neck.

She is in hospital now and her life is not in danger.

The knifeman reportedly sprayed a gas into the face of a security guard as he broke in. Ekho Moskvy often broadcasts opinions critical of the Kremlin.

A state TV channel recently accused Ekho Moskvy ("Moscow Echo" in English) of working with the West to produce anti-Russian propaganda, the BBC's Sarah Rainsford reports from Moscow.

Just last month, another of its journalists, Yulia Latynina, left the country after she was sprayed with faeces and her car was set on fire.

It is not clear what prompted this latest attack. Staff at the radio station say the man did not shout anything before he stabbed his victim.