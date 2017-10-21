Europe

Catalonia 'will not accept' Spain plan

  • 21 October 2017
  • From the section Europe
Breaking News image

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont says Catalonia will not accept Madrid's plan to curb region's powers

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.