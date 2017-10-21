Several injured in Munich knife attack

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police said no motive had been established

Several people have been lightly injured by a man wielding a knife in the German city of Munich, police said.

Officers are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene.

The motive for the assault is unknown, a police statement said. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors while the suspect remains at large.

None of the victims suffered life threatening injuries, police said. They described the suspect as a man in his 40s who fled on a black bicycle.

The suspect was wearing gray trousers, a green training jacket, and carrying a backpack and sleeping mat, they added.