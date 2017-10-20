Image copyright Free Ibrahim Halawa Image caption The 21-year-old was acquitted of all charges more than a month ago

Irish man Ibrahim Halawa, who spent over four years in prison in Egypt, is expected to return to Ireland on Sunday or Monday after being released.

Mr Halawa, who is from Dublin, was arrested during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo in 2013.

He and 500 others, including three of his three sisters, were accused of inciting violence, riot and sabotage.

The 21-year-old was acquitted of all charges more than a month ago, but his release was delayed.

Campaigners posted a Facebook message on Thursday to say Mr Halawa had been freed.

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney outlined the formalities surrounding Mr Halawa's return to Dublin in an interview with RTÉ.

"We need to get that immigration stamp. In order to do that he needs to turn up in person at the immigration ministry," Mr Coveney said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ibrahim Halawa was arrested along with his sisters Fatima, Omaima and Somaia

"The timing and problem with that is we are in the Egyptian weekend, which is Friday and Saturday.

"That office is not open on a Friday and has very limited opening on a Saturday, so we are obviously working to get him home as quickly as possible but it will be either Sunday or Monday by the time he is home I suspect."

Mr Coveney also said that the timing of Mr Halawa's release was "somewhat unexpected last night actually, as he was released late last night from the police station that he was originally detained in".

He added that the Halawa family have asked for some privacy and do not wish to "make a big deal" about his homecoming.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said Mr Halawa was receiving "full consular assistance".

"We're helping him to get back to Ireland where he will be reunited with his family," he said.