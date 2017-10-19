Spain moves to suspend Catalan autonomy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are fears that the latest moves could lead to unrest in Catalonia

Spain is to start suspending Catalonian autonomy on Saturday, after its leader threatened to declare independence.

The PM's office said ministers would meet to activate Article 155 of the constitution, allowing it to take over running of the region.

Catalonia's leader said earlier the region's parliament would vote on independence, backed in a disputed referendum on 1 October, if Spain "continues repression".

Some fear the moves could spark unrest.

"The Spanish government will continue with the procedures outlined in Article 155 of the Constitution to restore legality in Catalonia's self-government," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's statement said.

Article 155 of Spain's 1978 constitution, which cemented democratic rule after the death of dictator General Franco three years earlier, allows Madrid to impose direct rule in a crisis but it has never been invoked.

Political leaders in Madrid and Barcelona have been engaged in a tense stand-off since the disputed referendum, which Catalan leaders say resulted in a "Yes" vote for independence but which the central government regards as illegal.