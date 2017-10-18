Image copyright RTE Image caption Leo Varadkar was speaking in County Kildare during a visit to areas damaged during storm Ophelia

Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party are "no longer close" to a deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland, the Irish PM has said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said while talks looked "encouraging" at the start of last week, they became "less favourable".

Mr Varadkar said the sticking point for the two main parties was the "intricacies of an Irish Language Act".

The parties had "big things" to deal with, he added.

'Unique voice'

Speaking during a visit to areas damaged during storm Ophelia in County Kildare on Tuesday., the taoiseach cited the impact of Brexit, budget allocation implications and the health service as pressing issues.

"Meanwhile, both the DUP and Sinn Féin are arguing about the intricacies of an Irish Language Act," he said.

"It would seem to me that what the people of Northern Ireland want is for their politicians to get together and start looking after the business of Northern Ireland and making sure that Northern Ireland has a unique voice in these negotiations on Brexit."

The executive broke down over several issues in January, with the DUP and Sinn Féin since blaming each other for the failure to restore devolution.

Among the main sticking points in the talks is Sinn Féin's demand for legislation to give official status to the Irish language.

Last week, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said "solid progress" had been made in negotiations with Sinn Féin for the restoration of devolution.

But she warned: "Substantial issues remain to be resolved and much more work will be required if we are to reach agreement."