Europe

Two Catalan leaders in Spanish custody

  • 16 October 2017
  • From the section Europe
Breaking News image

Spanish judge orders detention of two Catalan pro-independence leaders accused of sedition

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.